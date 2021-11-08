Billy Porter offers apology to Harry Styles for criticising his Vogue cover

Pose star Billy Porter has apologised for his comments towards Harry Styles and his recent Vogue cover.

Earlier this year, the former One Direction star made history as the first-ever male to grace the cover of the magazine and was photographed in a Gucci dress ensemble.

Although the cover was praised by fashion enthusiasts and fans alike, the photos also received a fair share of criticism.

In his October interview with The Sunday Times, Porter opened up about the pop star and said that all Styles’ had to do for the opportunity was to “be white and straight.”

“I feel like the fashion industry has accepted me because they have to,” the Pose star explained.

“I’m not necessarily convinced and here is why. I created the conversation [about non-binary fashion] and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time.”

Shortly after his comments were made public, Porter received backlash for claiming influence over non-binary fashion.

During a recent interview on the Late Show with Stephen Colerbt, the Broadway star discussed the incident and also apologised to Styles.

“The first thing I wanna say is, Harry Styles, I apologise to you for having your name in my mouth. It’s not about you. The conversation is not about you,” he said.

“The conversation is actually deeper than that. It’s about the systems of oppression and erasure of people of colour who contribute to the culture.”