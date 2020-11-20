Billy Porter is making his directorial debut with new teen drama What If?

We are so ready for this!

According to Deadline, Billy Porter will be stepping into the director’s chair for the new film What If?.

Described as a coming of age teen drama, the movie will be a mix between Booksmart and Love Simon.

It will follow trans teen and high school senior Kelsa as she navigates her blossoming relationship with fellow senior KAHL.

The film comes from Orion Pictures and is written by bisexual and bigender screenwriter, Alvaro García Lecuona.

Porter opened up about his directorial debut stating: “I’m thrilled to be part of this new space in Hollywood for telling all types of stories from all types of people.”

He continued: “I am grateful to be in a position to usher some of these stories into the mainstream and I am humbled that heavy hitters like Christine Vachon and Alana Mayo have entrusted and empowered me in this insane time we all find ourselves in.”

Since relaunching in August with a more inclusive and diverse team, Orion Pictures has dedicated its self to giving underrepresented voices and communities a platform to have their stories told.

Orion Pictures president Alana Mayo expressed her excitement for the new film, stating: “We couldn’t be more excited to work with Billy Porter on his feature directing debut and are privileged that he, Alvaro, and the producing team behind this special film have entrusted us with their vision for this beautiful, contemporary love story.”

She continued: “What If? is perfectly emblematic of the ambitions we have for the new Orion Pictures: to tell stories about the totality of the human experience.”

We can’t wait to watch this LGBTQ+ love story come to life!