Billy Eichner to star in “gay divorce comedy” for Amazon Studios

Billy Eicher’s upcoming gay romantic comedy has been acquired by Amazon Studios.

According to Deadline, Amazon landed the film – titled Ex-Husbands – following a “highly competitive bidding war”. Eichner and Paul Rudnick (Sister Act) penned the original story, with the latter writing the screenplay.

Ex-Husbands will follow Daniel and Connor, the first gay couple in New York City to get legally married in 2015 and the “poster boys for LGBTQ+ love and acceptance – with an epic wedding party to boot”.

The description from Deadline continues: “The only problem now is: they’re getting an even more epic divorce. It’s a War of the Roses-style battle for the ages as Daniel and Connor viciously, hilariously and poignantly become Ex-Husbands.”

Ex-Husbands will be produced by Eichner and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti/Schechter Films, with executive producer Michael McGrath.

In a statement, Eichner said: “The concept of a big, gay divorce comedy has been kicking around in my head for years and I cannot think of better collaborators than groundbreaking producers Greg and Sarah, and a true icon whose work I have craved and admired since I was a young gay boy lusting after show business, the brilliant Paul Rudnick who really paved the way for me and many others.

“And we now have the perfect partners in Amazon, who have already shown enormous passion for this project. This is a dream team.”

Eichner continued: “Now, LET’S GET DIVORCED!”

Rudnick added: “As a longtime fan of Billy Eichner, I was thrilled when he called me about this project. And when Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter became involved, I knew we were in the best possible hands. Ex-Husbands has the potential to be wildly funny, emotional and altogether delightful.”

Ex-Husbands is just one of two gay romantic comedies that will star Eichner. It was announced earlier this year that the comedian will also lead Bros, which is set to make history as the first gay rom-com backed by a major studio.

According to Variety, the 42-year-old actor will also co-write and executive produce the film alongside Nicholas Stoller and Judd Apatow.