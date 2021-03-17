Billy Eichner proposes to Dan Levy “to make the Pope angry”

Billy Eichner has ‘proposed’ to Dan Levy to ‘anger’ the Pope and Catholic Church.

Earlier this week, the Vatican caused controversy for the umpteenth time after ruling that Catholic priests cannot bless same-sex unions, as homosexual partnerships are “not ordered to the Creator’s plan”.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) issued a two-page statement on the subject, where it stated that any marriage that’s not between a man and woman cannot be “considered licit”.

“The Christian community and its pastors must welcome with respect and sensitivity persons with homosexual inclinations”, but these relations cannot be blessed, according to the CDF.

The news didn’t go down well with Eichner and Levy, who used their social media platforms to hit out at the Catholic Church’s archaic stance on homosexuality.

Levy called their ruling “shameful, dangerous and embarrassing,” before sharing a viral tweet of Schitt’s Creek matriarch Moira Rose (played by Catherine O’Hara) as she officiates a same-sex wedding in a glamorous, Pope-inspired ensemble.

Eichner wrote, “Can’t a nice gay gentleman like myself just be able to sit here and enjoy Glenn Close’s EIGHTH Oscar nomination without having to see this shit?” to which Levy responded: “Never been more jealous of a caption. Kudos.”

To “make the Pope angry,” Eichner then proposed to Levy, who replied with two emojis: a love heart and a gay couple holding hands. We ship this pairing!

Later, Eichner told his followers: “On a serious note, to everyone who goes out of their way to talk about how “cool” this pope is… NO.

“The Catholic Church has abused the LGBTQ community for MILLENIA. “So, go to church if you need to I guess but THAT’s what you’re enabling. Bye!”

Can’t a nice gay gentleman like myself just be able to sit here and enjoy Glenn Close’s EIGHTH Oscar nomination without having to see this shit? https://t.co/QORGPshHAU — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 15, 2021

Let’s get married just to make the Pope angry! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 15, 2021

This is shameful, dangerous, and embarrassing (for them). Not to mention

t h e h y p o c r i s y . . . https://t.co/E6z9tyredO — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 15, 2021