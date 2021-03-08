Billy Eichner makes LGBTQ+ history with upcoming gay romantic comedy

The film will follow two gay men with commitment issues and their budding romantic relationship.

Further details surrounding the film and Eichner’s on-screen love interest is unknown.

Since posting the news Eichner has received support from fans and his industry peers.

Antoni Porowski, Leslie Grossman, Zoey Deschanel, and Matt Bomer were just a few of the many celebrities that congratulated the Difficult People star.

News of the film first came to light back in 2019, when Eichner signed the deal with Universal.

In a 2019 interview with Variety, the actor expressed the importance of LGBTQ+ representation in entertainment.

“I hear people talking about diversity and inclusion, but I often see gay people left out of those conversations. The comedy community, which has always been such a straight man’s game, has not been kind to openly gay men, and I still see so much homophobia when it comes to casting,” he said.

He also discussed the positive impact Love, Simon had on him, stating: “It was so unusual to have a connection to what was happening on screen instead of being a step or two removed.

He continued: “Love, Simon really got to me. I was shocked because I think of myself as such a cynical bitch.”

Bros is set to hit theatres on 12 August 2022.