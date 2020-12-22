Billy Cullum discusses incredible new music and role in LGBTQ+ drama It’s A Sin

We caught Billy Cullum last year when he starred in new gay play Leave to Remain opposite the fabulous Tyrone Huntley, which featured songs written especially for the show by Bloc Party singer Kele Okereke. We loved it – and would happily see it return to the stage when theatres can reopen – and we’re delighted that Billy has spent the last year being so creative.

We had a quick catch up with him over the weekend about his new single – which has a haunting, ethereal quality, reminiscent of Sufjan Stevens’ Carrie & Lowell album – alongside his future music plans and his role in Russell T Davies’ new Channel 4 series It’s A Sin.

You’ve released a new single just in time for Christmas, Table In My Heart – can you tell us a bit about the song? What inspired it?

My boyfriend is a children’s book writer, he started writing a Christmas story and one of the sentences had ‘table in my heart’ and I was like, oh that’s a nice idea. I’ve lost my nan and I’ve lost my great auntie over the past year, and my boyfriend lost his grandad and we were talking about how this Christmas is going to be so different. I just wanted something to be really simple and comforting, and allow people to reflect about their lost loved ones. I wrote the song, I think… two weeks ago? It sort of just came out on a Sunday night and I started writing, I sent it to my producer Jamie and then he was like… let’s get it done in the studio. A little bit later, it’s released! It’s really spontaneous.

2020’s been a strange old year, we’re sure it’s not turned out as you planned. Have you still had an opportunity to be creative?

Oh yeah, the first lockdown especially. My boyfriend, we live in a tiny flat, it turned into this creative hub. The first two weeks I found the lockdown quite gimmicky, I found I was doing all the live workouts, trying to be all like Zen Buddha kinda thing! But you know what, I always want time to write and I never have enough time to create, because I’m either doing part-time jobs or jobs that need to pay the bills, so it was a gift to have all this time to just create.

When can we expect to hear more about your new music?

Table In My Heart, it’s a standalone single. The first single of the new era of music is gonna be released in February, it’s called Kiss Away (Bang Bang). The first lyric is “the boy is mine” and it’s an indication of me being really open about my same-sex relationships, because it came to a point where I was having music meetings and I was constantly getting compared to other queer artists just because I was queer, not because I sounded like them or anything. And then I was listening to those artists to see why they have said that. They never actually refer explicitly that it’s a guy singing about a guy or a girl singing about a girl, it’s always more ambiguous. I get it’s for universal appeal, but we need to hear more guys singing about guys, girls singing about girls, in a more explicit way, like straight people do about the opposite sex. My first album, Lonely Hearts Club, I was talking about all different relationships, but it was more set in an ambiguous tone. I guess it shows how I’ve become much more comfortable in who I am, and how I want to express it in my writing. And I’m going to be dancing in the video, I can’t wait!