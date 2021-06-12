Billie Eilish uploads “i love girls” Instagram post after queer-baiting accusations

Pop superstar Billie Eilish caught the attention of LGBTQ+ fans with her latest social media post.

Shortly after releasing her brand new video for her single Lost Cause, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the release.

Some music listeners accused the Bad Guy singer of “queerbaiting” due to the video’s sapphic undertones and scenes.

One Twitter user wrote: “Is Billie Eilish bi? Or did I just watch for minutes of queerbaiting done by a straight person?”

Another fan tweeted, “If Billie Eilish says she’s straight after this music vid ima be mad asf because that’s straight queerbaiting.”

The Grammy winner took to Instagram to seemingly address the backlash with a post containing BTS photos and the caption stating: “I like girls.”

Fans of the songstress were sent in a frenzy and flooded her social media accounts, asking the Ocean Eyes singer to elaborate on the cryptic caption.

