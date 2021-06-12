Billie Eilish uploads “i love girls” Instagram post after queer-baiting accusations

Pop superstar Billie Eilish caught the attention of LGBTQ+ fans with her latest social media post.
Shortly after releasing her brand new video for her single Lost Cause, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the release.
Some music listeners accused the Bad Guy singer of “queerbaiting” due to the video’s sapphic undertones and scenes.
One Twitter user wrote: “Is Billie Eilish bi? Or did I just watch for minutes of queerbaiting done by a straight person?”
Another fan tweeted, “If Billie Eilish says she’s straight after this music vid ima be mad asf because that’s straight queerbaiting.”
The Grammy winner took to Instagram to seemingly address the backlash with a post containing BTS photos and the caption stating: “I like girls.”
Fans of the songstress were sent in a frenzy and flooded her social media accounts, asking the Ocean Eyes singer to elaborate on the cryptic caption.
One person wrote,” WHAT’S HAPPENING?! PLS NORMALIZE CONTEXT BABE
“Queer bating or coming out OR girlie appreciation taken the wrong way? We will never know,” another user commented.
The Bury a Friend artist hasn’t released any further comment or explanation to her recent post.
This isn’t the first time that Billie has been accused of queer-bating within her music.
Back in 2019, the songstress faced backlash for her single Wish You Were Gay, which featured lyrics like: : “I can’t tell you how much I wish I didn’t wanna stay / I just kinda wish you were gay.”
In an interview with Pop Buzz, the 17-year-old artist explained: “First off I want to be so clear that it’s so not supposed to be an insult. I feel like it’s been a little bit misinterpreted. I tried so hard to not make it in any way offensive.
“The whole idea of the song is, it’s kind of a joke. It’s kind of like, ‘I’m an ass and you don’t love me.’ And you don’t love me because you don’t love me and that’s the only reason and I wish you didn’t love me because you didn’t love girls.”
