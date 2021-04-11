Big Brother legend Nikki Grahame passes away age 38

The iconic TV personality was a beloved figure in the Big Brother franchise.

According to a report from Deadline, Big Brother star, Nikki Grahame, has tragically passed away this past Friday (9 April).

A representative from her team confirmed the news in a statement.

“Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021. Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time,” they said.

No cause of death was given but according to the beloved star’s GoFundMe page, the 38-year-old was battling anorexia and looking to raise funds to attend a specialist clinic for help.

The fundraiser earned close to £70,000.

One of Grahame’s close friends, Leon Dee, released a statement via the page.

“It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age.” he wrote.