Biden administration allows LGBTQ+ Pride flags to fly at U.S. Embassies

In a huge step towards LGBTQ+ visibility, the Biden administration will allow U.S. Embassies to fly Pride flags.

According to a report from Foreign Policy, the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, gave authorization of the inclusive display via an internal memo.

Under the new rules, the LGBTQ+ pride flag will now fly on the same pole as the American flag. This is a welcomed change from the Trump administration, which banned the pride flag at U.S embassies.

In the memo, Blinken gave the embassies the ok to fly the flag before 17 May and throughout June. This authorization aligns with International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia and Pride month.

According to the New York Times, the authorization to fly pride flags is not a mandatory policy and each diplomat can “determine that such a display is appropriate in light of local conditions.”

Since the memo was made public the State Department released a statement to Insider confirming the news.

“President Biden believes that America’s strength is found in its diversity. America is stronger, at home and around the world, when it is inclusive, a State spokesperson said.

“Recognizing that each country context is different, U.S. embassies and consulates develop individual plans to raise awareness of violence, human rights abuses, and discrimination targeting LGBTQI+ persons, including appropriate exterior displays.”

Bringing back Pride flags to embassies and championing LGBTQ+ rights have always been in Blinken’s plans.

“I think the United States playing the role that it should be playing in standing up for and defending the rights of LGBTQI people is something the Department is going to take on and take on immediately,” he said during his confirmation hearing.

