Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy to reprise iconic Hocus Pocus roles

The Sanderson sisters are returning to cast another spell on viewers.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will be returning as their legendary Hocus Pocus characters later this month for a worthwhile cause.

The stars – who played the Sanderson witches in the cult classic horror/comedy – are donning their cloaks and vacuums one more time for a virtual event titled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters, in aid of the New York Restoration Project.

All proceeds will be dedicated to “creating more green space for underserved communities to grow their own food, connect, and access safe spaces directly in their neighborhood”.

“Your three fav witches… are returning for one night only,” Midler wrote on Instagram, alongside the picture of the iconic trio in their classic costumes in front of a blue screen.

“In Search of the Sanderson Sisters is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now (link in bio) and support @NYRP #nyrphulaween.”

Parker added: “The candle was lit for the best possible reason.”

The event will also include special guest appearances from Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Hudson, Kenan Thompson, John Stamos, George Lopez, Adam Lambert, Michael Kors, Todrick Hall and more.

Earlier this month, Midler semi-confirmed that she will reprise her role as Winifred Sanderson in the upcoming Disney+ sequel, telling Entertainment Tonight that she “can’t wait to fly!”

Although Midler, Parker and Najimy haven’t been confirmed for the film, Mark Garris – the original writer of Hocus Pocus – said he “heard” that they will return.