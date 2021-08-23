Bernie Dieter’s Berlin Underground is a glorious night of debauchery – review

We caught the cabaret star and her troupe at the Underbelly Festival in Cavendish Square.

We’re big fans of Bernie Dieter, having caught her show Little Death Club at the Underbelly Festival in 2019 and also La Clique which she hosted in Leicester Square later that year. As such the format of Berlin Underground didn’t come as a surprise to us – Bernie hosted the evening in her trademark style. The poster advertised her as the undisputed queen of punk cabaret, and who are we to disagree? As well as compering the night, Bernie sang a number of songs, ably supported by a four-piece live band; mostly to accompany the acts but occasionally with her own solos. A word of warning to those of a sensitive disposition – they’re mostly pretty filthy (and frequently very funny).

Over the course of an hour we’re introduced to Lisa Lottie, who knows her way around a hula hoop or ten, and does an impressive turn as a human slinky; the duo Little Finch, comprising husbands Jonathan Finch-Brown and Ben Finch-Brown, impressive aerialists who don’t wear any more clothes than necessary (no complaints from us); and Jao, who pushes the boundaries of what pole dancing can be, with an act which strikes the right balance between beauty and a sense of danger. None of the acts particularly surprised us with their originality, but it’s still unusual to see performers of this quality in a space so intimate.