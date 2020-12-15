BBC announce premiere date for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2

The release date for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has FINALLY been announced.
Like many other productions this year, filming was shut down on the second season of the highly-anticipated follow-up in March due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
However, production resumed last month – according to Alan Carr’s recent comments – and has now been confirmed to sashay onto our screens on January 14 at 7pm.
Yep, that means there will be an overlap with Drag Race seasons for the first time – World of Wonder recently announced that the 13th instalment of the US original will premiere New Years Day.
Unlike its widely acclaimed predecessor, which saw The Vivienne triumph over Baga Chipz and Divina De Campo as the UK’s First Drag Superstar, season two will introduce 12 queens to British audiences.
RuPaul will be joined once again by Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton. Vicar of Dibley icon Dawn French and infamous gamer Gemma Collins have been confirmed to guest star.
During an episode of Jessie Ware’s podcast Table Manners, the former revealed: “They did originally ask me to be a full-time judge, but I couldn’t, I don’t live in London.
“But I am going to be a guest judge in a couple of weeks.”
She also said there will be a “Perspex between each judge kind of thing” due to the pandemic.
And according to the Daily Star, Gemma will judge the most sickening game of all – Snatch Game.
“Everyone is thrilled Gemma agreed to be part of the new series. She is a dream signing. Snatch Game is all about having a laugh, so Gemma is perfect for it,” they said.
“Last series saw contestant Cheryl Hole impersonate Gemma. So to now have Gemma taking part feels like things have gone full circle.”
Santa called and said you can have one present early.
The first episode of #DragRaceUK series two lands on @bbciplayer on January 14th at 7PM. pic.twitter.com/yWr5G5zvmt
— RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) December 15, 2020
BBC Three and World of Wonder have also announced that the werkroom doors will open for a third season, which will arrive later on in the year. Two seasons in 2021? The gays are winning!
“Looking forward to better days! I’m happy to announce the triumphant return of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” said RuPaul. “Early in 2021, season two will arrive with all the hope, joy, laughter and glitter you’ve come to expect from our brilliant queens.
“We’re also currently casting season three with the best and the brightest Great Britain has to offer. We feel honored that you’ve embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most.”
Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three, said: “We’re very happy to confirm that series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is on its way very soon and with 12 new queens to meet, it’s even bigger than the first series and we can’t wait for you to see it in early 2021.
“Also, because we’re so excited about it and can’t keep it a secret, we wanted to share the news now that there is going to be a third series as well.
“It’s been a huge hit for us and we love it as much as you do so we’re delighted that we can continue our relationship with World of Wonder and can bring even more Drag Race to BBC Three.”
Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, World of Wonder Co-Founders and Executive Producers, said: “Sashay away 2020. 2021 is just around the corner, and with it not one but two seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
“We are thrilled to be doing our part to make 2021 much betta!”
While we wait for season two, check out our list of ten sickening queens that we’d love to see sashay into the werkroom.