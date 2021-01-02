Batwoman’s Javicia Leslie discusses her coming out journey in new interview

Come through acceptance and love!

In a new interview with Health, the 33-year-old actress revealed that she wasn’t out to her mother when the Batwoman casting news was announced.

“She and I had never talked about it. She was like, ‘You don’t have to talk to me about it. I’m your mother, I’ve known since you were a child.'”

“Once that was said, I didn’t have to speak to anyone else about it because my mother knew me and understood me,” Leslie said.

The actress also touched on mediating and the practices she uses to stay “grounded”.

On being an empath she states: “I’ve learned that I have to constantly empty my cup because it fills with other people’s stuff. I’m a huge meditator, and that helps.”

She continued: “I have a room in my place that’s strictly for meditating […] I’m also an avid journaler – sometimes you just need to write things out. Doing those things helps keep me grounded.”