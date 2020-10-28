Batwoman unveils first look of Javicia Leslie in the iconic Batsuit

“It was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl.”

The CW show has unveiled a new look for Batwoman and we can’t get enough of it.

Javicia Leslie will join the series as Ryan Wilder, a plucky character who is currently unestablished in The CW universe of superheroes. The television network has described the character as “nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her.”

Leslie will replace the titular role previously held by Ruby Rose’s adaption of Kate Kane. Rose announced her departure from the show earlier this year.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” said Rose.

She then fans and the Batwoman cast, crew, producers and studio for “coming on this journey” with her.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all,” she wrote.

“I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.”

Two months after Rose’s departure, it was announced that Leslie would be taking over the role as a “likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed” character who will take over from Kate Kane.