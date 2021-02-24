Batwoman star Javicia Leslie is the superqueero the world needs right now

“I didn’t grow up being able to see characters like Ryan Wilder exist on television,” says Javicia Leslie. “I didn’t get that representation.” The rising star is talking with GAY TIMES from Vancouver as she shoots the brand new season of Batwoman, in which she makes history as the first ever Black – and bisexual – iteration of the iconic title character. “There’s a million shows happening right now, but there are a group of people that feel represented because of the lead in our show,” she explains. “That’s what is important.”

Following Ruby Rose’s shock exit from the series, Javicia – known for her roles on The Family Business and God Friended Me – made her explosive debut on the franchise earlier this year as Ryan, a former convict who seeks vengeance against those who killed her adoptive mother. In the notoriously gloomy world of Gotham, Ryan, while troubled (see last sentence), has injected some much-needed fun into the universe thanks to her stubborn nature, recklessness and wit – which Javicia says isn’t too far removed from herself.

“I was talking to my co-stars about this and I was like, ‘I don’t even know if this can be considered acting because her and I are so much alike!’ Our sense of humour is pretty much the same,” admits Javicia. “We’re both kids in this adult life who have to realise that it’s time to be responsible! We’re fighting for people that don’t have voices.”

Read ahead for our full interview with Javicia, in which she discusses her groundbreaking new role as Batwoman, how her mother’s military background impacted her growing up (as well as her take on the character), and the importance of on-screen superheroes reflecting the world we live in.

Javicia, you are killing it on Batwoman right now. How does it feel to have made history?

It’s amazing! It’s such a beautiful journey and more-so, I hope it opens more doors for artists after me; that they’re able to play these roles without the colour of their skin, gender or their queerness ever being a deciding factor against them. So, I’m excited to be part of that journey when it comes to opening up those doors.

I can’t imagine how wild this past year has been for you, rising to superstardom as the first ever Black Batwoman – in a global pandemic no less! How are you coping personally?

It’s so funny because I was thinking about that right before I called in, like, ‘Wow, this is so cool, just to do this phone interview with GAY TIMES!’ Like, this is amazing. I can’t wait to get out of here and experience the world in my shoes now. Know what I mean? I can’t wait to meet cool people! I can’t wait to do Comic-Con. I can’t wait to fully experience what this means. With everything going on, it took away the experience of being able to experience the world. But, I think that we’re really lucky to still be working during a pandemic where a lot of people aren’t. I don’t take that for granted, whatsoever, and I just look forward to us getting through this and going back to experiencing each other and the world. It’s such a beautiful world, and I think this is really going to make us appreciate this planet.

You were a bit of a superhero fanatic before you were cast as Batwoman, right?

Yeah! As kids, it was our way of playing with our imaginations and so I grew up watching all of the superhero movies, pretending to be in them! I was a huge Batman fan, huge. Then I was such a huge Storm fan because she was, honestly, the only Black female superhero we had in a movie.