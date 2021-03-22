Batwoman series recasts Kate Kane for second half of season 2

What will this mean for the Bat team going forward?

The Batwoman series is set to have Kate Kane make her return but the character will be a bit different from the last time viewers saw her.

According to Deadline, actress Wallis Day will be taking over the role of the missing Kate Kane.

Ruby Rose originally portrayed the character in season one of the series before leaving the show last year.

During last weeks episode it was revealed that Kate Kane survived a plane crash in which she suffered injuries that altered her appearance.

Taking to Instagram, Wallis shared her excitement about the role and taking on the iconic character.

“Super excited to finally announce I’m joining the cast of Batwoman. I’m sure you can imagine how much this means to me and how incredible it’s been working on the show so far,” she wrote.