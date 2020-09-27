Batwoman actress Javicia Leslie posts first look of her in the iconic bat suit

Two months after Rose’s departure, it was announced that Leslie would be taking over the role as a “likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed” character who will take over from Kate Kane/Batwoman.

“I am extremely proud to be the first black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television,” said Leslie. “And as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Leslie.

During the recent DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse event the actress revealed her initial thoughts about the character of Ryan, stating: “When I read the character description, it was definitely me. I loved the idea that it’s like goofy meets badass meets a person who doesn’t like to be told what to do, a person who does not like to follow the rules.”

Achieving the role of Ryan was not only a huge stepping stone in her career but a dream come true for Leslie.

“One of my future goals and one of my biggest dreams is to become a superhero.’ I wanted to be a Black superhero. You don’t get to see that that often. Then a month later, I become the first Black Batwoman.” said Leslie.

We can’t wait to see what adventures Leslie and her character will get into on the second season of Batwoman.