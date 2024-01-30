“I’m shooketh”: Bambie Thug has been named the Irish entry for Eurovision

Bambie Thug will represent Ireland at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

The self proclaimed “ouiji-pop” artist went head-to-head against five other competitors on The Late Late Show Eurovision Special on RTÉ.

They won a combination of public phone vote, an international and national jury vote with track ‘Doomsday Blue’, to carry the Irish hopes in the international song contest.

Their win also marks them as the first Irish out non-binary contestant.

The performer took to social media to celebrate the news: “I am still in the clouds and it still hasn’t sunk in yet but thank you SO much Ireland for believing in me and trusting in my art!

“We won both the national jury and the public vote, that’s what makes this so surreal. I’m Shooketh!. I’m going to work so damn hard for you my beautiful Emerald Isle!”

Fans were quick to react to the news, one commented: “That new Irish Eurovision entry is a bit of a banger and has grown on me.”

Another added: “Doomsday blue refrain has been stuck in my head the whole day @Bambiethug what did you do!”

Bambie Thug will travel in May to the Malmö arena to partake in the semi-finals.

Sweden takes on hosting duties after Loreen won the 2023 contest with pop anthem ‘Tattoo’.

This will be Malmö’s third time hosting the long-running competition and Sweden’s seventh time.

“We’re excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city, which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world’s largest live music event,” Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor Martin Österdahl revealed in July.

The two semi-final competitions are slated for the 7 and 9 May and the grand final taking place on 11 May.