A’Whora spills the T on Drag Race UK and her plans to “f**k” up the fashion industry as she covers GAY TIMES Magazine

i-A’WHORA has landed.

Although she didn’t take home the crown on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two, A’Whora bing bang bong’d the hearts of viewers across the world thanks to her jaw-dropping lewks and “caricature of a cartoon villain” attitude. Now, she’s planning to “fuck up” the fashion industry – one CGI wig at a time.

In her first ever magazine cover story for GAY TIMES, the Worksop-born entertainer doesn’t hold back as she discusses her time on the season, which is now widely considered to be one of the greatest instalments in the Emmy-winning franchise’s ever-expanding herstory.

When we ask the star about her so-called ‘villain edit’, she tells us: “Bitch, have you seen fucking Sleeping Beauty? She was lying dead in a bed.

“She wasn’t looking cute. She was playing with sewing needles and pricking herself and falling asleep. Maleficent, however, comes out with a sceptre and some bitch horns on her head and she’s turning looks, so I think that says it all, doesn’t it?

“If you want to look great, people will be intimidated, and with intimidation comes fear, and with fear it makes you a villain. If you’re scared of me then good, it means I’m doing my job correct.

“I don’t want to walk into the bar for people to be like, ‘Oh she looks cute,’ and then think they can talk to me. No, girl. I want to walk into a club and you to be like, ‘I don’t even want to talk to her because she looks so good.’”

A’Whora also expands on her conversation from Drag Race UK, in which she highlighted the lack of opportunities for drag artists in the fashion industry.

“It’s sad that it took me going on Drag Race to get the apology and acceptance that I wanted. But it was like, ‘If you want to be a serious fashion designer then you can’t be a drag queen because that’s just not a thing,'” she says.