Did someone say lip-sync assassin?

If you didn’t think Ava Max’s new single My Head & My Heart couldn’t be any more fierce, just wait until you see Drag Race UK’s Bimini Bon Boulash perform it up a storm.

The British queen has filmed a performance for the euphoric pop anthem which you can watch here first on GAY TIMES.

Bimini dons a handful of sickening looks that will leave you well and truly gagged, while lip syncing the house down at the infamous Heaven nightclub in London.

Ava Max’s My Head & My Heart was released back in November as a single from the digital reissue of her debut album Heaven & Hell.

The floor-filling bop has been climbing charts across the globe since its release. It’s available to download and stream now.

Bimini Bon Boulash, meanwhile, is competing in the second series of Drag Race UK and is fresh from receiving high praise for her impersonation of Katie Price during the Snatch Game.