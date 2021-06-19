Auli’i Cravalho discusses coming out as bisexual in new interview

Rise star Auli’i Cravalho has opened up about her sexuality and coming out journey and in a brand new interview.

The Moana actress recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly and discussed her infamous coming out post and having girlfriends.

“I came out on TikTok,” she said. She also admitted that she didn’t anticipate the positive response to her coming out video.

“The fans are only too happy to accept another gay,” she said.

“The funniest part to me was that I had girlfriends in high school. I think girls are great, but I wouldn’t think that it was necessary to come out.”

Later in the interview, Cravalho opened up educating herself about the LGBTQ+ community and gender identities.

“I still sometimes slip up even with my friends, of integrating ‘they/them’ into sentences, because I’m so used to this binary of ‘he or she’,” she explained.

“I’m glad that these terms are being used in film because that’s just going to help me and help others use it in their daily lives.”

In regards to the future of queer representation in media, the 20-year-old actress is excited about the inclusion of more dynamic and diverse LGBTQ+ roles.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, finally, this next generation is going to be so much more inclusive’. If you’re playing someone who is part of the LGBTQ spectrum, that isn’t just the storyline,” she said.

“There’s so much more to them. We are straight-A students. We are avid readers. We have these wild imaginations.

“We don’t know what the heck we’re doing, but also don’t just show us in the light of ‘My sexuality is this burden because it’s not. It is so joyful.”

Happy one year of coming out Auli’i Cravalho.