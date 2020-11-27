ATTENTION: The official trailer for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming musical The Prom is finally here

Grab the popcorn and do your vocal warm-ups!

Ryan Murphy and Netflix have dropped another trailer for the highly anticipated musical, The Prom.

The new trailer opens up with the main character Emma Nolan recording a video in which she discusses her desire to go to her high school prom.

“Hello Interweb, my name is Emma Nolan and I am 17, you might have heard about the prom in Indiana, I know we all have stories to tell and here’s mine,” she states.

We then get treated with a scene of Broadway starlets Dee Dee Allen, Barry Glickman, Angie, and Trent discovering the moving story via Twitter and hitting the road to give Emma Nolan the best prom of her life.

The rest of the trailer is packed full of showstopping performances, beautiful LGBTQ+ representation, and a sneak peek at the show’s standout track Dance With You.