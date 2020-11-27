ATTENTION: The official trailer for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming musical The Prom is finally here

Grab the popcorn and do your vocal warm-ups!
Ryan Murphy and Netflix have dropped another trailer for the highly anticipated musical, The Prom.
The new trailer opens up with the main character Emma Nolan recording a video in which she discusses her desire to go to her high school prom.
“Hello Interweb, my name is Emma Nolan and I am 17, you might have heard about the prom in Indiana, I know we all have stories to tell and here’s mine,” she states.
We then get treated with a scene of Broadway starlets Dee Dee Allen, Barry Glickman, Angie, and Trent discovering the moving story via Twitter and hitting the road to give Emma Nolan the best prom of her life.
The rest of the trailer is packed full of showstopping performances, beautiful LGBTQ+ representation, and a sneak peek at the show’s standout track Dance With You.
Meryl Streep stars as Tony Award winner Dee Dee Allen, Nicole Kidman as theatre veteran Angie Dickinson, Andrew Rannells as unlucky actor Trent Oliver, and James Corden as Barry Glickman, Dee Dee’s partner.
The star-studded cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Kevin Chamberlin, Sofia Deler, Logan Riley Hassel, Mary Kay Place, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Nico Greetham, and Tracey Ullman.
Director Ryan Murphy opened up about the film LGBTQ+ representation and said it was a “healing” experience directing the project.
“If only I would have had this feeling of acceptance and belonging, how different my life would have been,” he admitted.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Streep spoke about the film stating: “This is based on a real thing that happened to kids in Indiana, and has a happy ending, everything we dream of in 2020.
“I wanted to do it. So, the character is a big asshole. I tried very hard to bring that part of me forward.”
Based on the Tony-nominated play of the same name, the movie follows four actors as they travel to the conservative town of Edgewater, Indiana, to help a lesbian student (Jo Ellen Pellman), who has been banned from bringing her girlfriend to prom.
Watch the brand new full-length trailer below!