ATTENTION: The first teaser for Batwoman season 2 is finally here!

The bat signal is ready!
A teaser trailer for the second season of Batwoman has finally been released!
In the new teaser, we see Javicia Leslie’s character Ryan Wilder pulling out the famed bat suit while saying “Time to be powerful”.
Another teaser features the cape crusader gearing up for an all-out battle royale with a couple of thugs.
The second season is set to premiere on 17 January 2021.
Javicia Leslie joined the cast of Batwoman earlier this year after Ruby Rose announced she would be leaving the superhero series.
“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” said Rose.
Two months after Rose’s departure, it was announced that Leslie would be taking over the role as a “likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed” character who will take over from Kate Kane/Batwoman.
“I am extremely proud to be the first black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television.
“And as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Leslie.
From interviews to exclusive photos Leslie has given fans sneak peeks of what to expect from her character.
During the DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse event the actress revealed her initial thoughts about the character of Ryan, stating: “When I read the character description, it was definitely me. I loved the idea that it’s like goofy meets badass meets a person who doesn’t like to be told what to do, a person who does not like to follow the rules.”
Watch both of the teaser trailers from Batwoman season 2 below.