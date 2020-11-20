ATTENTION: The first teaser for Batwoman season 2 is finally here!

The bat signal is ready!

A teaser trailer for the second season of Batwoman has finally been released!

In the new teaser, we see Javicia Leslie’s character Ryan Wilder pulling out the famed bat suit while saying “Time to be powerful”.

Another teaser features the cape crusader gearing up for an all-out battle royale with a couple of thugs.

The second season is set to premiere on 17 January 2021.

Javicia Leslie joined the cast of Batwoman earlier this year after Ruby Rose announced she would be leaving the superhero series.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” said Rose.

Two months after Rose’s departure, it was announced that Leslie would be taking over the role as a “likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed” character who will take over from Kate Kane/Batwoman.