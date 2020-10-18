ATTENTION: Ariana Grande has finally revealed the release date for AG6

Ari is here to save 2020!

After weeks of teasing, the Thank U Next songstress has finally revealed the first single and title of her highly anticipated sixth album, Positions.

Taking to social media, the 27-year-old singer unveiled two timers, one ending on 23 October and the other on 30 October with the title Positions above them.

She has also cleared her official website to only showcase the new timers.

Whispers of new music first started back in September after Grande posted a video of what appeared to be music editing software with the caption “brb” on her social channels.

She has since continued to drop more hints of new music with Instagram posts and most recently a tweet, stating “i can’t wait to give u my album this month”.

The past two and half years have seen Grande at her busiest. From releasing three critically acclaimed albums – Sweetener, thank u next and k bye for now (swt live) – to dropping numerous singles, including her recent collaborations with Lady Gaga and Justin Beiber, Ari has been giving the girls everything they want.

The new Ariana Grande era is almost upon us so buckle and get in position, were in for a wild ride.