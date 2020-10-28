Ashnikko is ready for the apocalypse, but first she’s going to become your favourite new pop star

Like female artists such as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and King Princess, Ashnikko is owning her sexuality in this misogynistic, male-dominated industry. From the get-go, she wanted her lyrics to be authentic to her and to put female pleasure, which has long been perceived as “trashy”, at the forefront. “My music is the antithesis of the male gaze,” she says. “It’s about my pleasure, my sexuality, my needs and wants first and foremost. There’s no candy coating. There’s none of that. We need to say it straight-forward. Make me cum or get out of my bed.” The confidence she displays in her art also translates behind-the-scenes. Following her bad experiences with the aforementioned “assholes”, Ashnikko is fully aware of when she’s being taken advantage of, and will shut it down instantly. She refuses to be another label puppet. “I just don’t take any shit. I know exactly when to tell someone to fuck off. Walking into my record label, they’re all a little bit scared of me, which is fine. I’m okay with that.” As well as her music, she says she’s involved with everything, from artwork to press releases. If it doesn’t come from her, she doesn’t want it. But of course, as we’ve recently seen with female artists such as Taylor Swift, if you have a clear idea of who you want to be, you’ll be labelled as a “diva” or “bossy”. “I don’t give a shit if someone calls me bossy,” she adds. “Don’t get me wrong, I treat my team very well and I love them very much. But at the end of the day, they know that everything runs by me and everything is green-lighted by me. There is not a single soul on my team that would dare try to influence me in a certain direction that makes me uncomfortable.”