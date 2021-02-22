Arsenal’s Héctor Bellerín talks gay players in football: “I don’t know if football is ready for that yet”

“It is somehow a taboo subject…”

Arsenal’s Héctor Bellerín has opened up about homophobia in the football industry in a new interview

Speaking with The Times, the defender spoke about the possibility of current players coming out, in which he states: “I don’t know if football is ready for that yet.”

“I’m having conversations with Gay Gooners and sometimes they go to an Arsenal pub and they’ll have issues with other Arsenal fans because they’re wearing a Gay Gooners scarf or something. Which, to me, is crazy. We’re all part of the same family,” he continued.

Bellerín has been a longstanding ally for the LGBTQ+ community, having worked with Arsenal’s LGBTQ+ support group, Gay Gooners.

He has also supported the Stonewall and the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

“It is somehow a taboo subject. We can have talks in the dressing room about all this stuff, but I’ve never heard of anyone [being gay].

“No one’s ever heard of anyone. I would say if there was someone who knew someone, they will keep it quiet anyway. For the sake of that person, like, trying to protect them.” he explains.