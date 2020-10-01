Armie Hammer teases highly-anticipated sequel to Call Me By Your Name

“Pressure makes diamonds, so here’s to more pressure!”

Armie Hammer has shared an update on the long-awaited Call Me By Your Name sequel.

The star, who received critical acclaim for his role as Oliver in the coming-of-age romantic drama, said he’s been “talking” with director Luca Guadagnino about the follow-up, which was confirmed to see the return of both Hammer and Elio’s Timothée Chalamet earlier this year.

Speaking with GQ, the Golden Globe-nominated actor revealed: “But we haven’t got into it.

“I haven’t even read the book. I know Luca hasn’t got a full script yet, although he knows what he wants to do with the story, so I don’t know how similar or dissimilar it will be to Find Me the novel.

“I know if we end up doing it, it’s more important for me to focus on Luca’s vision than to focus on Find Me. The book will be a supplemental thing.”

When the interviewer told Hammer that “the world will keep getting excited about this movie with Timothée Chalamet”, he went on to say: “I know!

“The world will keep getting excited, which is a double-edged sword because the more excited they get, the bigger chances are of them watching and going, “This sucks!” But pressure makes diamonds, so here’s to more pressure!”

Earlier this year, Guadagnino told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that he planned to meet a writer he ‘loves very much’ in the US to talk about the sequel, but their meeting was cancelled because of COVID-19. He also confirmed that Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and “the other actors” will return for the film.

Upon its release in 2017, Call Me By Your Name received widespread acclaim from critics and was subsequently nominated for four Academy Awards – including Best Actor for Chalamet – winning one for Best Adapted Screenplay.