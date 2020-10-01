Armie Hammer teases highly-anticipated sequel to Call Me By Your Name

“Pressure makes diamonds, so here’s to more pressure!”
Armie Hammer has shared an update on the long-awaited Call Me By Your Name sequel.
The star, who received critical acclaim for his role as Oliver in the coming-of-age romantic drama, said he’s been “talking” with director Luca Guadagnino about the follow-up, which was confirmed to see the return of both Hammer and Elio’s Timothée Chalamet earlier this year.
Speaking with GQ, the Golden Globe-nominated actor revealed: “But we haven’t got into it.
“I haven’t even read the book. I know Luca hasn’t got a full script yet, although he knows what he wants to do with the story, so I don’t know how similar or dissimilar it will be to Find Me the novel.
“I know if we end up doing it, it’s more important for me to focus on Luca’s vision than to focus on Find Me. The book will be a supplemental thing.”
When the interviewer told Hammer that “the world will keep getting excited about this movie with Timothée Chalamet”, he went on to say: “I know!
“The world will keep getting excited, which is a double-edged sword because the more excited they get, the bigger chances are of them watching and going, “This sucks!” But pressure makes diamonds, so here’s to more pressure!”
Earlier this year, Guadagnino told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that he planned to meet a writer he ‘loves very much’ in the US to talk about the sequel, but their meeting was cancelled because of COVID-19. He also confirmed that Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and “the other actors” will return for the film.
Upon its release in 2017, Call Me By Your Name received widespread acclaim from critics and was subsequently nominated for four Academy Awards – including Best Actor for Chalamet – winning one for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Ever since, fans (and us) have passionately clamoured for a sequel due to the release of a follow-up novel called Find Me, and because of Chalamet, Hammer and Guadagnino’s enthusiasm to revisit the characters.
In 2018, Chalamet told Time: “I don’t see any world where it doesn’t happen. I think André [Aciman, the book’s author] is comfortable with a sequel being made. I know Luca really wants it. And I know Armie and I are 1000% in.”
Call Me By Your Name’s sequel Find Me jumps ahead 10, 15 and 20 years from the events of that fateful summer in 1983 to find our beloved characters Elio and Oliver in very different places in their lives.
When we spoke to Aciman last year about the potential for Find Me on the big screen, he admitted: “You’re catching me out, as I don’t know yet! They spoke about sequels before they even saw the book and they never mentioned anything after they saw the book, so I don’t even know if there’s going to be a sequel at all.”
You can read our full interview with Call Me By Your Name and Find Me author André Aciman here.