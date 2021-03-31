Arlo Parks, MNEK and Miley Cyrus receive nominations for the 2021 BRIT Awards

The full list of nominations for the 2021 BRIT Awards has been announced.

Following last year’s male-dominated ceremony, the BPI (British Phonographic Industry) have nominated four women in the coveted Album of the Year category – the highest ever-total in history.

The nominated artists include Arlo Parks and Celeste for their debut collections, Collapsed in Sunbeams and Not Your Muse, Dua Lipa for her Grammy-winning sophomore album Future Nostalgia, and Jessie Ware for her praised fourth album What’s Your Pleasure?

J Hus is the only male artist nominated for his second album Big Conspiracy, which became his first chart-topper in the UK.

“Women have always made great music and wonderful albums, but this is the first time in the entire Brits history that we have dominated the best album category,” Ware said in a statement.

“The time is now – albeit long overdue – to start respecting and appreciating the vital role women, and their music, play in the British music industry.”

Arlo, who received widespread critical acclaim for her debut, also earned nominations for British Female Solo Artist and Breakthrough Artist.

“To be nominated for three Brit awards at 20 years old as an independent artist is something that exceeds my wildest dreams,” said Parks. “I genuinely don’t have the words to describe how grateful I am,” said Arlo.

“This year has been difficult to say the least but art has been holding us together in some way, and I’m excited to be part of this celebration of British music.”

Arlo leads this year’s awards nominations with Dua, Celeste, Joel Corry and Young T & Bugsey. All five artists received three nominations.

MNEK has also been honoured with a nomination for Single of the Year for his collaboration with Joel Corry, Head & Heart, which topped the UK Singles Chart for six consecutive weeks and sold over one million copies.

Rina Sawayama received a nod in the Rising Star category – she said she “literally fell to the floor” when she found out – although the winner was announced in advance, with Black Hole singer Griff taking the title.

Last year, Rina ignited a conversation about Britishness within the awards circuit after being told she was “not British enough” to be nominated, which resulted in both the BRIT Awards and the Mercury Prize updating their guidelines.

The new rules state that artists will be eligible for both awards if they meet one of three criteria: being born in the UK, holding a British passport or having been a permanent resident for more than five years.

As well as gender parity, this year’s voting body achieved 26% Black, Asian and minority ethnic representation, which is reflected in the nominations as more than half of the nominees for British Album, British Female Solo Artist, British Male Solo Artist, Breakthrough Artist and Single of the Year and non-white. One of the most notable admissions, however, is Sam Smith, who previously championed for the BRIT Awards to scrap gendered categories. The singer, who identifies as non-binary and goes by them/them pronouns, released their third studio album Love Goes in October 2020. While organisers of the BRITs considered scrapping male and female-specific awards, a representative said “the process of change isn’t something that can be fixed in one campaign.” But, they did go on to say: “Looking to the future we still have a lot of work to do in the coming years to evolve the Brits. We are committed to working together with the industry to evolve the show to be as inclusive and relevant as possible.”

You can view the full list of nominations for the 2021 BRIT Awards below.

British Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

British Male Solo artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

British Group

Bicep

Yungblud

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

British Single of the Year

220 Kid with Gracey – Don’t Need Love

Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry x MNEK – Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe x KSI – Lighter

Regard and Raye – Secrets

S1mba feat DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One – Don’t Rush

British Album of the Year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run the Jewels

Rising Star

Griff – WINNER

Rina Sawayama

Pa Salieu