Arlo Parks, Wolf Alice and Celeste are a few of the iconic acts that have been put forward for the prestigious Mercury Prize award.

The 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize Shortlist has been announced and our Elevate Emerging Artist in Music, Arlo Parks, has snagged a nomination!

The British breakout star has had an incredible year with her debut record Collapsed In Sunbeams which has received critical acclaim since its release.

Arlo has had a stellar year releasing new music, winning over legions of fans and emerging as one of music’s most exciting new talents.

Shortly after the nominations were announced, the singer-songwriter took to Twitter to reaction to the news.

“Honoured to have been nominated for the 2021 Hyundai Mercury prize!! What a surreal moment – im so happy to be recognised in this big, pure way,” Arlo posted.

Honoured to have been nominated for the 2021 Hyundai Mercury prize!! What a surreal moment – im so happy to be recognised in this big, pure way 🌞🌞🌞🌞@MercuryPrize #HyundaiMercuryPrize pic.twitter.com/9HDwxMD794 — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) July 22, 2021

Speaking to GAY TIMES last year, the star opened up about her music and the inspiration behind her work.

“The best songs that I’ve written are ones that I’ve lived,” she says during the interview. “I struggle to invent things or write about ideas, although my imagination is quite wild. I’m just not that good at writing about metaphors and stuff, I can only write about solid things.

“I write in order to process things that have happened to me and it’s the world through my lens; a process which hasn’t really changed since I started writing in the beginning. It’s always how I see something and it’s my way of dissecting, processing and understanding by making a song.”

Reacting to her win, Arlo said: “I want to say a massive thank you to GAY TIMES for this Elevate Rising Artist in Music award. To me, the idea of providing representation and of getting this level of validation at this stage of my career feels absolutely incredible. I think my little 16-year-old self would be very proud.”