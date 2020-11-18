Ariana Grande transforms into a fembot in sci-fi themed 34+35 video

Ariana Grande has set the internet ablaze with her latest music video.

In the sci-fi-themed visual for her bawdy new single, 34+35, the star plays a scientist in a high-tech laboratory before transforming into an Austin Powers-inspired fembot.

Ariana and her clique also serve tight choreography – including the splits – in a polka-dot-lit room.

The video was hailed as a “culture reset” and the saviour of 2020 by the internet.

“This music video straight-up cured me. I am invincible. I am hydrated from the tears,” said one fan. “My gayness is at an all time high. My soul is cleansed. My depression and anxiety are gone.”

Another wrote: “34+35 isn’t just a music video, it’s a cultural reset, a reason to breathe, and an escape from this cruel world. It’s an art, the first gift you open on Christmas, a hug from a loved one.”

“It’s everything you’ve ever wanted, everything you’ve ever need.”

34+35 is the second single from Ariana’s sixth studio album Positions following the title track, which topped the charts in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Ireland.

With its number one-debut on the Billboard Hot 100, Ariana extended her record as the only artist to have the lead singles from each of her albums debut within the top ten.

She also became the first artist to have five singles debut in the pole position.

You can watch the music video for 34+35 here or below.