Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat team up for iconic 34+35 remix

The girls are snatching wigs ya’ll!

Ariana Grande has dropped a brand new remix to her uber-popular single 34+35 and we are gagging

For the new rendition, the pop songstress tapped in Body rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Say So MC Doja Cat.

The track opens up with Grande’s naughty lyrics about making love but soon transitions to Miss Doja and her clever lyricism.

Megan Thee Stallion closes out the track, in true hot girl fashion, with unapologetic and fierce bars that will leave listeners feeling confident and sexy.

Grande first announced the new remix on Wednesday via her Instagram with a GIF of three silhouettes.

Soon after the remix was announced fans speculated who the two artists were, with some theorizing that Nicki Minaj would be featured.

On Thursday evening the Break Free songstress put the rumours to rest, announcing that Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat would be featured.

Fans of Megan and Doja have been patiently waiting for the two iconic hip hop artists to collab and what better way to do it?

The three artists have had quite a busy 2020 and early 2021.

From number-one singles on Billboard and album releases to viral TikTok trends and epic collabs, the girls have stayed booked, busy and highly favoured.

Watch the lyric video for 34+35 remix below and listen to the track here!