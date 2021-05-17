The new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands celebrate a diverse LGBTQ+ community

Apple has unveiled a new Apple Watch Pride Edition band which is more representative of the LGBTQ+ community and includes a broader set of colours.
Since 2016, Apple have released a new Apple Watch Pride Edition band that members of the community can proudly wear on their wrist.
The Apple Watch Pride Edition bands build upon the company’s long-running financial support for LGBTQ+ advocacy organisations working to bring about positive change.
This latest edition has added black and brown shades to symbolise Black and Latinx communities, as well as light blue, pink, and white to represent trans and non-binary individuals.
It’s more reflective of the inclusive Pride flag which has grown in popularity over the past few years as a symbol of solidarity with intersectional and marginalised communities within the LGBTQ+ movement.
“Even before the events at the Stonewall Inn brought the LGBTQ+ movement to new prominence, Black, Brown, and transgender activists were key leaders in the march toward equality,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.
“On many fronts, Apple supports the ongoing and unfinished work of equality for diverse and intersectional communities, and we want to provide every opportunity to celebrate and honour this history during Pride season.”
Alongside the new Apple Watch Pride Edition band, Apple will also release a new dynamic watch faces that incorporates the inclusive Pride flag colours.
The new Apple Watch bands come in a Braided Solo Loop option and a Nike Sport Loop option. They are available to order now and will be available from 25 May, just in time for Pride Month.
The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop is £99 and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is £49.
The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop is compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or later, while the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 or later.
The 2021 Pride watch face is coming soon as part of a software update.
The list of LGBTQ+ advocacy organisations Apple has supported includes Encircle, Equality North Carolina, Equality Texas, Gender Spectrum, GLSEN, Human Rights Campaign, National Center for Transgender Equality, PFLAG National, SMYAL, and The Trevor Project in the US, as well as ILGA World internationally.