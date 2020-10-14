Apple ushers in a new era of super fast 5G connectivity with iPhone 12

Apple has unveiled its most powerful line-up of iPhones yet during its latest Keynote presentation from Apple Park in Cupertino.

Tim Cook was on hand to unveil a new era of super fast connectivity as the next generation of iPhone devices boast 5G compatibility along with advanced technologies and an all-new design.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be capable of improved speeds for faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, more responsive gaming, real-time interactivity in apps, FaceTime in high definition, and more thanks to the 5G technology embedded into the devices.

“The arrival of 5G marks the beginning of a new era for iPhone and we’re thrilled to bring these impressive new capabilities to our customers with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“We’re once again pushing the boundaries to deliver incredible computational photography advancements, Super Retina XDR displays, and the biggest leap in durability in iPhone history with the new Ceramic Shield front cover. Available in two great sizes, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini take design to a new level in a new form factor that’s as beautiful as it is durable, and makes it easier than ever for customers to find the perfect iPhone to fit their lifestyle.”

The Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip allows for increased power that is generations ahead of its competitors, and is the fastest and most efficient chip ever installed into an iPhone.

The new design includes a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini Super Retina XDR display that stretches further to the edges that is protected by the all-new Ceramic Shield front cover.

On the back of the device is the new MagSafe feature that improves wireless charging and introduces a new roster of easy-to-attach accessories that will complement your iPhone device.

While the iPhone 12 mini is the world’s smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max features the largest screen ever on an iPhone device.

Along with the iPhone 12 Pro, these top-tier devices have an advanced pro camera system, the new Apple ProRAW which allows for greater creative control over your photography, and a new end-to-end Dolby Vision video experience for incredible video capturing capability.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone Pro Max models also introduce the LiDAR Scanner for truly immersive augmented reality experiences and will give developers new features to take advantage of with the next generation of boundary-pushing apps.