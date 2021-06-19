Anthony Mackie opens up about the Sam and Bucky romance rumours

Avengers star Anthony Mackie has opened up about those Sam and Bucky romance rumours in a brand new interview.

Sitting down with Variety, the Falcon and Winter Soldier actor seemingly shuts down speculations that Sam and Bucky are romantically involved.

“So many things are twisted and convoluted. There’s so many things that people latch on to with their own devices to make themselves relevant and rational,” he said.

“The idea of two guys being friends and loving each other in 2021 is a problem because of the exploitation of homosexuality. It used to be guys can be friends, we can hang out, and it was cool.

“You can’t do that anymore, because something as pure and beautiful as homosexuality has been exploited by people who are trying to rationalize themselves.”

Mackie goes on to explain that it was very important for him to showcase a “sensitive masculine figure” having emotional conversations.

“There’s nothing more masculine than being a superhero and flying around and beating people up,” he said.

“But there’s nothing more sensitive than having emotional conversations and a kindred spirit friendship with someone that you care about and love.”

Kari Skogland, who directed the season one finale of the show, echoed a similar sentiment about the relationship between Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes and Mackie’s Falcon.

“It’s really love, right? They love each other — at the end,” she said.

“They don’t love each other at the beginning, but they come to a friendship place where they love each other. So I’m not really sensitive to masculinity as any kind of barrier between that love, or how it should manifest.

“I’m completely fluid when it comes to any of that. So there’s no defined sexuality to any of it. So it’s, really, I think, just affection.”