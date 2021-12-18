Anthony Bowens says he was “not phased” by homophobic slur from fan

Out wrestler Anthony Bowens brushes off a homophobic fan who called him the f-slur.

On Wednesday (8 December), Bowens was featured on the popular wrestling series AEW Dynamite as one of its headlining fighters.

During his 4-on-4 tag-team match, a fan screamed “f**king f*g” – which was also caught on the televison broadcast.

Shortly after the match, Bowens took to Twitter and shared the clip alongside a powerful message.

“This is why I posted that photo the other day. Stuff like this unfortunately still exists. Not phased, I’ll just keep fighting against stuff like this til the day I die,” he wrote.

The 30-year-old athlete gave further insight into the incident during an interview with TMZ Sports.

“Unfortunately that kind of stuff comes with the territory, being an out LGBTQ athlete,” he told the news outlet.

“This is actually the first time that I’ve audibly heard something like that during a performance or during television.”