Anonymous Premier League footballer publishes coming out letter to spur change in the sport

In a recently released anonymous letter, a second gay footballer has stepped forward about his sexuality.

The eye-opening statement was initially sent to the Justin Fashanu Foundation, as first reported by The Sun.

The foundation was created in honour of Justin Fashanu, one of the world’s first openly gay football players. He took his own life in 1998 after battling damning reports and abuse for his sexual identity.

In the letter, the footballer opens up about his sexuality, stating: “I’ve known since the age of 14 but even then as a teenager, I knew the two things could not go hand in hand. ”

He continued: “So I stayed quiet for years. playing football helped massively.”

The unnamed person is an active player in the Premier League.

He also stated that while society has evolved when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community, the league hasn’t, writing: “Those running it needs to put more measures in place so that gay players know they will get the support they need.