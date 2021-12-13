Anne Rice fan praises late author for helping them on their coming out journey

A trans actress remembers the late author Anne Rice as the first person she came out to.

On Saturday (11 December), the legendary author Anne Rice passed away from complications regarding a stroke.

The 80-year-old was renowned for her immersive vampire book series that featured the popular novel Interview With The Vampire.

Her son Christopher took to Twitter with the tragic news alongside a lengthy statement.

“This is Anne’s son Christopher and it breaks my heart to inform you that earlier tonight Anne passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke,” he wrote. “Below is the statement I shared on her Facebook page moments ago.”

Shortly after the news was announced, fans were quick to share their fond memories of the author and her expansive catalogue.

One of those fans included trans actress Phaylen Fairchild, who said that Rice was the first person she came out to.

In an emotive essay for Medium, Fairchild revealed that the two met when she was 18 via a fan mail exchange.

“I met Anne in the early 2000’s, as a young, budding writer. I remember her first website, back when the internet was still new and the potential of what it would become had yet to be realized,” she said.

After reading the novel and falling in love with the lore, Fairchild said that she emailed the author with a letter detailing her dreams of becoming a writer.

“I cringe when I reminisce on my childlike naivety.” she said. “Not for a single moment did it cross my mind that I was writing to Anne Rice, an accomplished writer, a woman so highly regarded she was near royalty in the literary world.”