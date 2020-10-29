Anne Hathaway character in The Witches was inspired by RuPaul’s Drag Race

“I just tried to take every single thing I’ve learnt from that show.”

Anne Hathaway says her performance in The Witches was inspired by RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Oscar-winning actress stars as the Grand High Witch in the dark fantasy comedy, which is based on the classic Roald Dahl novel of the same name. It is the second feature-length adaptation of the book following the 1990 film, which starred Anjelica Huston as the iconic villain.

Although the remake received mixed reviews upon release, Hathaway’s maniacal performance was met with widespread critical acclaim.

In a recent interview with Metro, the actress said her take on the character was influenced by the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“I make no secret of the fact I’m a huge fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race,” she revealed, “so I just tried to take every single thing I’ve learnt from that show and incorporate it into making a fabulous entrance.”

Hathaway first made her love for the beloved series known during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, saying: “You know what, there is a show that I do watch to make me feel better: Drag Race. I love that show so much!”

“Have you met RuPaul?” Stephen asked. “He’s my guest tomorrow night, would you like me to send a message to him? Is there anything you’d like to say to him?”

Replying that she wouldn’t know what to say except that she “loves” him, Stephen teased, “Well why don’t you just say it to him right now,” before bringing the drag superstar out onto the stage to join them.

The two icons embraced and shared compliments – and a few tears – before Hathaway revealed her favourite moment from Drag Race herstory.

“Monet X Change’s entire journey, and how amazing she was in season 10 – I really take this very seriously – and the growth between season 10 and season 11 and the way she stepped her pussy up,” she gushed.

“Because I feel like since I started being an actress, I’ve learned how to step my pussy up, and I’m just thrilled for her, and me, and you. Thank you.”

The Witches, which also stars Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock and Kristen Chenoweth, is now available to stream on HBO Max – watch the trailer below.