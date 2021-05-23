Anna Paquin slams Instagram trolls that claim she’s not ‘queer enough’

“I’m a #proudbisexaul who is married to a wonderful human who happens to be a man,” her photo read. “If he doesn’t have a problem with it why should anyone else?”

The True Blood actress uploaded another post with a powerful message, stating: “It’s not a phobia you’re just an asshole.”

Paquin made headlines after coming out as bisexual while promoting the Give a Damn campaign in 2010.

“I am Anna Paquin. I’m bisexual and I give a damn,” she stated.

Since coming out, the 38-year-old has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. She has also used her social media platforms to stand up for bisexuality.

During a 2012 interview with Zooey Magazine, Paquin opened up about LGBTQ+ rights and their importance.

“If you’re going to talk about some cause in a way that’s meaningful, you should identify why it means something to you,” she explained.

“For a bisexual, it’s not about gender. That’s not the deciding factor for who they’re attracted to.”

We stan us some Anna Paquin!