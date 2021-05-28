Anitta talks LGBTQ+ visibility and bi-erasure as she covers GAY TIMES Magazine

A proud Brazilian, a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, and ready for world domination.

Anitta’s long-awaited fifth studio album, Girl From Rio, is nearly upon us so we caught up with the superstar to get the low-down on the new music for GAY TIMES Magazine’s Summer Issue – which is out now.

As well as speaking to the Rio-born singer about what we can expect on her new album, the cover story also delves into Anitta’s experiences of bi-erasure and why she thinks LGBTQ+ visibility is paramount.

“When it comes to bisexuality, it’s kind of tricky because first of all, I’ve never dated a woman,” Anitta tells us. “I’ve had relationships with girls, but it was very casual. We never dated and it wasn’t a long-term situation.

“So people will sometimes say, ‘Oh so you’re not really bisexual – you only date guys.’ I don’t think that it means that I’m not. Imagine if I said I’m heterosexual and then someone catches me kissing a girl or hooking up with a girl, they’d go ‘oh my god, you’re such a liar!’

“So I just think we should be honest and people – even from within the community – should not judge or expect each person to act the way they want them to. It’s a very delicate subject and we should just respect each other’s way of finding themselves. We should be free to do whatever we want to do.”