And Just Like That series teases new queer romance in latest episode

And Just Like That gave fans a sneak peek into a potential queer romance during the latest episode.

On Thursday (16 December), the new Sex and the City revival dropped its highly anticipated third episode.

In the latest release, Carrie is continuing to mourn Mr Big while readjusting to her work and social life. During the reading of his will, she soon finds out that his first wife Natasha is the recipient of $1 million.

Elsewhere in the episode, the topic of gender identity is explored when Rose tells Charlotte that they don’t feel like a girl.

Carrie and company then attend Che Diaz’s comedy show, which highlighted their coming out process and non-binary identity.

With further insight into the non-binary community, Charlotte calls Rose and told them that they love them before heading home.

The episode ended on an incredibly queer note when Miranda and Che shared an intimate moment.

After Miranda praised the podcast host over their comedy show, Che asked her if she wanted to smoke weed.

The former lawyer cautiously turned it down, which led to Che offering to shotgun the hit. This lead to the two sharing the smoke as their lips almost touched.