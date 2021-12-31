And Just Like That delivers steamy queer sex scene in latest episode

And Just Like That has officially has finally confirmed a new queer romance with their latest episode.
Spoilers ahead!
Since debuting earlier this month, the Sex and the City revival has teased at the potential pairing between Miranda and Carrie’s boss Che Diaz.
During the third episode, their undeniable chemistry was showcased when their lips nearly touched during a shotgun weed hit.
However, the two elevated their burgeoning relationship in episode five with a steamy romantic scene.
In the latest release, Carrie undergoes hip surgery after experiencing discomfort with her lower back.
During her recovery in the hospital, Che attempts to visit and share lunch fashionista – much to her protest.
Miranda, who is visibly excited by their arrival, goes instead which leads to the two conversing over self-empowerment.
Later in the episode, the two find themselves sharing a bottle of tequila in Carrie’s apartment while she naps in bed.
It doesn’t take long before things get heated and the two end up having sex in the kitchen.
At the exact moment, Carrie wakes from her nap and pee’s herself while witnessing the moment between Che and Miranda in the next room.
The episode ended with the former lawyer coming to terms with not only her unhappy marriage to Steve but also her sexuality.
Soon after the episode aired, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the intense scene.
One user said: “And just like that … we finally saw Miranda and Che make a move!”
Another user tweeted: “Watching the newest just like that and that scene with Miranda and Che and then Carrie trying to get up omfg I screamed.”
Earlier this month, Sara Ramirez opened up about their character’s relationship with Miranda in the forthcoming episodes.
What I can say is that they are two very powerful, very confident people who are both unafraid to speak their authentic truths,” they told Entertainment Weekly.
“And when you get two energies like that in the room, you can expect a really interesting dynamic to appear, and you can expect some serious electricity.”
You can watch Ramirez and Nixon in the first three episodes of And Just Like That on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK.