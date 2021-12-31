And Just Like That delivers steamy queer sex scene in latest episode

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max Cynthia Nixon as “Miranda Hobbes,” Sarah Jessica Parker as “Carrie Bradshaw,” Kristin Davis as “Charlotte York.” HBO MAX And Just Like That…

And Just Like That has officially has finally confirmed a new queer romance with their latest episode.

Spoilers ahead!

Since debuting earlier this month, the Sex and the City revival has teased at the potential pairing between Miranda and Carrie’s boss Che Diaz.

During the third episode, their undeniable chemistry was showcased when their lips nearly touched during a shotgun weed hit.

However, the two elevated their burgeoning relationship in episode five with a steamy romantic scene.

In the latest release, Carrie undergoes hip surgery after experiencing discomfort with her lower back.

During her recovery in the hospital, Che attempts to visit and share lunch fashionista – much to her protest.

Miranda, who is visibly excited by their arrival, goes instead which leads to the two conversing over self-empowerment.

Later in the episode, the two find themselves sharing a bottle of tequila in Carrie’s apartment while she naps in bed.

It doesn’t take long before things get heated and the two end up having sex in the kitchen.

At the exact moment, Carrie wakes from her nap and pee’s herself while witnessing the moment between Che and Miranda in the next room.