An ode to the LGBTQ+ artists that made me comfortable with who I am

Since then, the likes of MUNA, Rina Sawayama, and Arlo Parks have hijacked my playlist (and most of my social media). Despite my progression with my mental health, these artists offer that emotional buoyancy. While music isn’t the antidote (or comparable) to genuine solutions, they offered spaces of solace. Whether it was pre-panic attack, moments of sensory overload, or general anxieties, I knew I could flick on a playlist and retreat into a saccharine calm. It didn’t matter if it was a heartfelt ballad of Chosen Family, the unrequited confession of Eugene, or the closeness of I Know A Place, they were important.

The reality is, mental health has a stigma tacked onto it. Once you divulge your state of mind to someone; a healthcare professional or a therapist — you’re told to “relax”, exercise, and asked if you have long-term goals. So, what happens when all this gets wrapped up in cultural taboos too? It’s not pretty. Younger generations are seemingly wading through a culture of disbelief when it comes to mental health issues. Where do you turn when those in charge believe that an upset state of mind caused by internalised and inherited shame can be undone by a lengthy walk or prescription medication? While these options can be a healthy option for some, it’s not a solution for everyone. The urgency surrounding mental health can only be stressed.

Data has shown an increasing number of younger generations identifying on the LGBTQ+ spectrum. Off the back of that, half of LGBTQ+ people have experienced depression, while every three in five have suffered from anxiety. In support of mental health awareness, GAY TIMES actively encourages conversations addressing mental health issues in the LGBTQ+ community and how these issues can affect the youth. Put simply, there’s a mental health crisis amongst young LGBTQ+ people which can only be addressed by system change: greater government funding to support LGBTQ+ charities, inclusive school-based and environmental education, and open conversations. While these solutions take time, destigmatising the topic of mental health is the first step in the right direction. Mutual understanding when it comes to personal issues, particularly around mental health, can seem distant, but as community conversations continue, we can work towards bridging that gap.

So, whether it was my adoration for MUNA pacifying my pre-interview anxieties or Stand Atlantic doing the complete opposite, I’m grateful for the artists for their art. Maybe there’s a reason why an indie-pop trio from Los Angeles has meant so much to me. It could be their melodramatic edge and histrionic music video for Silk Chiffon featuring Phoebe Bridgers, one that parodies the cult classic movie But I’m Cheerleader, that takes unfiltered, bold steps into shameless individuality. “I don’t know where the shame dies / But it’s helping me to scream this is not my fault,” MUNA vocalist Katie Gavin sings. For that alone, I’m grateful she did.

If you have been affected by this feature, please refer to these LGBTQ+ services: Switchboard LGBTQ+ helpline, Stonewall, Imaan, Albert Kennedy Trust.