The latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 left the competing queens and the viewing audience truly gagged when a very unexpected guest appeared on the main stage.

It goes without saying that if you haven’t seen the latest episode and don’t want to be spoiled, you should sashay away right now.

This week’s maxi-challenge saw the queens take part in the Pink Table Talk, with each group having a subject to discuss and reveal more about themselves.

Eureka, Trinity K Bonet, and A’Keria C Davenport spoke about sex; Kylie Sonique Love, Ra’Jah O’Hara, and Scarlet Envy discussed motherhood; and Ginger Minj, Jan, and Pandora Boxx talked about body issues.

RuPaul declared Ginger Minj the top All Star of the week and gave her the opportunity to lip sync for her legacy, as well as a $30,000 tip.

But fans were left stunned when this week’s lip sync assassin was ruvealed to be none other than season six winner Bianca Del Rio.

As A’Keria pointed out in her confessional, Bianca isn’t known for her lip syncing skill and famously has never had to lip sync on the Drag Race main stage.

As RuPaul was about to declare the start of the lip sync, Bianca stopped her in her tracks and informed the confused queens that she wasn’t going to perform against Ginger after all.

“I’ve decided I’m not interested in doing it because I didn’t have to on my season, so why do it now?” she quipped.

“Take notes, girls: if you do it right the first time, you don’t have to come back!”