An American version of Eurovision has been announced for 2021

On the competition, Lenhoff said: “Imagine if music was an Olympic sport and artists from all over the world came together to compete for the gold. That’s the Eurovision Song Contest.

“The American version will be different than anything seen before on U.S. television, marrying the fanfare and excitement of March Madness and the NFL playoffs with the artistry and beauty of world-class performances.

“The American Song Contest is a competition that happens to be televised, rather than a contest created to make a television show. And it’s open to all singers with a song, whether they are amateur artists or already signed to a major record label. No one is excluded from the competition.”

Martin Österdahl, the Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “The Eurovision Song Contest’s unique legacy dates back 65 years and its worldwide popularity is still rising.

“It’s time for America to experience this spectacle, through its sister competition, the American Song Contest. Love of music is universal and celebration of music in different genres and styles can transcend boundaries and unite people.

“We are excited to have found the right partners to offer another series that our fans across the globe can fall in love with and to share this unique competition with the American people.”

Sadly, we were robbed of Eurovision magic this year, as the competition was cancelled for the first time in its history due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the eve of when the competition was supposed to air, the BBC ran several Eurovision-related programmes, including one from Rotterdam where this year’s contestants reflected on the pandemic.

But if you did miss the madness of the competition, Will Ferrell perfectly captured the mood of the competition in Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, which is available to stream now.

The American Song Contest is expected to air several months after the 65th Eurovison Song Contest.