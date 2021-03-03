American Horror Story star teases “different” new season

American Horror Story season 10 will be “different in tone” to its predecessors, according to Finn Wittrock.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star – who previously appeared in Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke and 1984 – teased the highly-anticipated new season as production continues in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

“I think this is OK to say, I think the suspense in this and the tight, constrained nature of the story is different than other seasons,” said Wittrock. “I was really interested in trying to mount the pressure in the right way, if that makes sense.”

The Emmy-nominated entertainer continued to say that season 10 is “different in tone than a lot of the other seasons,” and confirmed that his character is “the most ‘normal person” that he’s played on the show, joking: “That’s not saying much.”

“What’s fun about this show is that no two things are ever the same,” he explained further. “It’s like, ‘Do you wanna come in and do this single episode or do you wanna come in and be the lead of this season?’

“‘Do you wanna come be a crazy psycho killer?’ ‘Do you wanna come in and be this relatively normal dad?’ You just never know what you’re gonna get.”

The 10th season has been confirmed to see the return of stars such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross.

Macaulay Culkin has also joined the franchise in an unspecified role.

Last year, Paulson – who recently earned another Golden Globe nomination for her work as the title character in Ratched – semi-confirmed the 10th season’s ever-elusive theme in a video interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

After a fan speculated that the theme will explore the long-rumoured “Aliens and Area-51,” trope, which was previously explored in Asylum, Paulson smirked in silence before ‘pleading the fifth’.

“Everyone’s going to think that’s me confirming it,” she said. “I just think it’s possible, how about that? I think that is… possible.” She then turned away from the camera and said she’s “gonna get in so much trouble”.

Murphy also teased the direction of the season with the official poster, which features a hand in a surgical glove operating on a mouth full of fangs with a fountain pen. No date has been announced for the season so far, but it’s expected to premiere sometime this year.

Check out the artwork for American Horror Story season 10 below.