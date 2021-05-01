American Horror Story star joins upcoming Green Lantern HBO Max series

American Horror Story regular Finn Wittrock has been tapped to star in the upcoming HBO Max series, Green Lantern.

According to a report from Variety, the 36-year-old actor will be playing one of the Green Lanterns, Guy Gardener.

Wittrock’s character is described as a “hulking mass of masculinity, and, as rendered in the comics, an embodiment of 1980’s hyper-patriotism.”

The AHS fan-favourite is the first actor to be cast in the series.

Soon after the news was announced, Wittrock took to Instagram and expressed his excitement for the series.

“ Beyond excited to join the Green Lantern universe as Guy Gardner. Coming to HBO Max in the not-too-distant future,” his caption read.