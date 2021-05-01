American Horror Story star joins upcoming Green Lantern HBO Max series

American Horror Story regular Finn Wittrock has been tapped to star in the upcoming HBO Max series, Green Lantern.
According to a report from Variety, the 36-year-old actor will be playing one of the Green Lanterns, Guy Gardener.
Wittrock’s character is described as a “hulking mass of masculinity, and, as rendered in the comics, an embodiment of 1980’s hyper-patriotism.”
The AHS fan-favourite is the first actor to be cast in the series.
Soon after the news was announced, Wittrock took to Instagram and expressed his excitement for the series.
The television series is also set to feature other Lantern Corps members like Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Kilowog, Sinestro and Alan Scott, the first gay Green Lantern.
News of a Green Lantern TV show first came to light in 2019 during the HBO Max WarnerMedia Day.
At the press day, Greg Berlanti stated that the show would be “unlike anything seen on television.”
During the 2020 TCA’s HBO Max’s Head of Original Content, Sarah Aubrey said that the series will take place over a “span several decades on focus on two stories about Green Lanterns on Earth.”
The new DC adaptation has been picked up for 10 one hour episodes by the streaming service.
Marc Guggenheim, co-creator of Arrow and Seth Grahame-Smith writer for Lego Batman Movie will be the lead writers on the show with the latter also stepping in as showrunner.
Greg Berlanti and his production company Berlanti Productions will produce the series alongside Warner Bros Television.
Are you ready to see Wittrock wear the Power ring?