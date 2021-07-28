Culture

American Horror Story star Emma Roberts thanks “the gays” after going viral

By Sam Damshenas

Emma Roberts is forever indebted to the gays for turning her into a viral meme (again).

The star, who’s already made the rounds on Gay Twitter with her iconic American Horror Story quote – “I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me” – has thanked the gay community for turning one of her recent videos into a hilarious meme.

The short clip shows Roberts on the beach as she flips her hair, giggles and points out her tongue for the camera, while Lana Del Rey’s track Happiness is a Butterfly can be heard in the background.

Shortly after, thousands of social media users shared the video with their own captions. The most viral tweet, from user @Philip_Ellis, compares Roberts’ actions in the clip to “the movie detective’s dead wife in a home video”.

Another said: “Me right before asking my manager if I can go home 6 hrs early.”

We can absolutely relate to this next caption. “Me pretending to be engaged in what my friend is saying but really I’m just trying to look candid for the hot guy near us who isn’t paying attention to me,” wrote Twitter user @czar_ell.

Roberts, who recently made her RuPaul’s Drag Race debut as a judge on All Stars 6, shared the video on her Instagram Story and welcomed her latest viral moment, writing: “Me going viral after 30. Thank you gays and whoever else.”

She certainly knows her audience. Check out the best memes below.