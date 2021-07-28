American Horror Story season 10 trailer reveals terrifying new villains

The brand new teaser trailer for American Horror Story’s upcoming 10th season promises a “collision of terror like you’ve never seen”.

Released on 27 July, the one-minute clip reveals that the first part of Double Feature is titled “Red Tide” and the second “Death Valley,” while depicting a war between a species of grisly, fanged mermaids and aliens.

Series creator Ryan Murphy also unveiled a new poster for the season with a mermaid underwater, which is presumably for Red Tide, and an alien in desert-like surroundings, for Death Valley.

Premiering 25 August on FX in the US, Double Feature sees the return of American Horror Story favourites such as Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Denis O’Hara, Adina Porter, Frances Conroy, Finn Wittrock, Leslie Grossman, John Carroll Lynch and Matt Bomer.

AHS mainstays Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will make their comeback on the horror anthology series after sitting out its last season, 1984.

Newcomers include Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, V Nixie, Neal McDonough, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Drag Race All Stars 1 winner Chad Michaels.

Ross, best known for her role as Candy Ferocity in Murphy’s critically-acclaimed LGBTQ+ drama Pose, described Double Feature as a “bloodbath” in an interview with Kalen Allen for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Listen this new season is just incredible,” she gushed.

“I already started working with Frances Conroy. The OG fans of American Horror Story are going to be thrilled. Because it got Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock all of the OG’s there, but then there’s… it’s just going to be a bloodbath.

“It’s going to be a bloodbath. I don’t know if I can watch because it’s hard for me to watch scary movies so I’m going to be covering my eyes.”

Double Feature premieres in the same week as the finale of spin-off series American Horror Stories, which includes contained horror stories each episode. So far, the series has featured stars such as Carroll Lynch, Bomer, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson and Merrin Dungey.

Deep breath for even more star power: Aaron Tveit, Rhenzy Feliz, Madison Bailey, Ben J. Pierce, Naomi Grossman, Amy Grabow and Adrienne Barbeau.

Forthcoming episodes will star Lourd, Kevin McHale, Nico Greetham, Dyllón Burnside, Charles Melton, Danny Trejo, Virginia Gardner, Ronen Rubinstein, Chad James Buchanan, Cody Fern, Tiffany Dupont, Noah Cyrus, Dylan McDermott and Jamie Brewer.

Check out the brand teaser for Double Feature here or below.

A collision of terror like you've never seen. #AHSDoubleFeature premieres 8/25, next day on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/Ti01Pwb6v3 — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 27, 2021

While we wait for American Horror Story and American Horror Stories, revisit our ranking of all nine seasons of the horror anthology series (so far).