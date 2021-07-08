American Horror Story fan-favourites confirmed to return for spin-off series

The cast for American Horror Stories is stacked.
In a teaser, series creator Ryan Murphy confirmed a bunch of cast members for the highly-anticipated new horror anthology series including former American Horror Story alum Billie Lourd, John Carroll Lynch and Naomi Grossman.
They join previously announced stars Charles Melton, Danny Trejo, Dyllón Burnside, Evan Peters, Kaia Gerber, Kevin McHale, Matt Bomer, Madison Bailey, Merrin Dungey, Miss Benny, Nico Greetham, Taissa Farmiga and Paris Jackson.
According to the teaser, the cast also includes Aaron Tveit, Amy Grabow, Ashley Martin Carter, Belissa Escobedo, Gavin Creel, Kyle Red Silverstein Quinn, Rhenzy Feliz, Sierra McCormick and Virginia Gardner.
Murphy also said “this isn’t even half” of the line-up…
American Horror Stories, which will run for seven episodes, explores a different myth or legend from horror lore each episode, which will likely allow for more obscure and terrifying concepts we haven’t seen on the flagship series.
Although details for the details are scarce, we do know that Melton, Burnside, McHale and Greetham’s characters will all appear in the same episode, which will have a Christmas theme. Their characters were seen on set being chased by security after pranking a mall Santa, played by Trejo.
A teaser directly tied into the first season of American Horror Story, Murder House, with the return of the Rubber Man (as well as a Rubber Woman).
Another featured an inferno, horned figures, snakes and other spine-chilling imagery, alongside the caption: “Fear takes new form. A twisted new anthology.”
American Horror Stories premieres 15 July on Hulu.
Watch the cast announcement here or below.
And this isn't even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast. The brand new anthology series begins streaming July 15 only on #FXonHulu. #AHStories @AHSFX pic.twitter.com/Phu6dh02Vd
— Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 7, 2021
The 10th season of the parent series will debut in the same week as the finale, on 25 August.
Titled Double Feature, it will see the return of fan-favourite stars such as Lourd, Peters, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Sarah Paulson, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Denis O’Hare.
Newcomers include Jackson, Gerber, Macaulay Culkin, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Drag Race All Stars 1 winner Chad Michaels.
According to Murphy, the season will be split into two parts. Previously released photos have shown Grossman and Culkin on a beach in Provincetown – one of the top vacation spots in the US for the gays – and some gnarly looking creatures as they stomp down a dark street.
Ross, best known for her role as Candy Ferocity in Murphy’s critically-acclaimed LGBTQ+ drama Pose, described Double Feature as a “bloodbath” in an interview with Kalen Allen for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
“Listen this new season is just incredible,” she gushed.
“I already started working with Frances Conroy. The OG fans of American Horror Story are going to be thrilled. Because it got Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock all of the OG’s there, but then there’s… it’s just going to be a bloodbath.
“It’s going to be a bloodbath. I don’t know if I can watch because it’s hard for me to watch scary movies so I’m going to be covering my eyes.”
While we wait for American Horror Story and American Horror Stories, revisit our ranking of all nine seasons of the horror anthology series (so far).