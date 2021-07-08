American Horror Story fan-favourites confirmed to return for spin-off series

The cast for American Horror Stories is stacked.

In a teaser, series creator Ryan Murphy confirmed a bunch of cast members for the highly-anticipated new horror anthology series including former American Horror Story alum Billie Lourd, John Carroll Lynch and Naomi Grossman.

They join previously announced stars Charles Melton, Danny Trejo, Dyllón Burnside, Evan Peters, Kaia Gerber, Kevin McHale, Matt Bomer, Madison Bailey, Merrin Dungey, Miss Benny, Nico Greetham, Taissa Farmiga and Paris Jackson.

According to the teaser, the cast also includes Aaron Tveit, Amy Grabow, Ashley Martin Carter, Belissa Escobedo, Gavin Creel, Kyle Red Silverstein Quinn, Rhenzy Feliz, Sierra McCormick and Virginia Gardner.

Murphy also said “this isn’t even half” of the line-up…

American Horror Stories, which will run for seven episodes, explores a different myth or legend from horror lore each episode, which will likely allow for more obscure and terrifying concepts we haven’t seen on the flagship series.

Although details for the details are scarce, we do know that Melton, Burnside, McHale and Greetham’s characters will all appear in the same episode, which will have a Christmas theme. Their characters were seen on set being chased by security after pranking a mall Santa, played by Trejo.

A teaser directly tied into the first season of American Horror Story, Murder House, with the return of the Rubber Man (as well as a Rubber Woman).

Another featured an inferno, horned figures, snakes and other spine-chilling imagery, alongside the caption: “Fear takes new form. A twisted new anthology.”

American Horror Stories premieres 15 July on Hulu.

Watch the cast announcement here or below.